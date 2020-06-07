BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The battle for the port-city of Sirte appears to be all but over after the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces suffered heavy losses trying to retake all of the areas they lost this year.

The Government of National Accord forces began the offensive on Saturday by storming several areas under the control of the Libyan National Army (LNA).

Backed by heavy strikes from Turkish drones, the GNA was able to capture Al-Washaka and several other areas after an intense battle with the Libyan National Army.

However, these advances would be short-lived, as a swift counter-attack by the Libyan National Army not only drove back the GNA forces, but also inflicted heavy losses in their ranks.

The Libyan National Army reported that several GNA fighters were killed during the battle, including a number of Syrian mercenaries that were transported to Libya from Turkey.

The GNA’s defeat at Sirte came shortly after their forces captured the strategic city of Tarhouna and all of the areas under LNA control in and around Tripoli.

Advertisements