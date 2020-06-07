BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The battle for the port-city of Sirte appears to be all but over after the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces suffered heavy losses trying to retake all of the areas they lost this year.
The Government of National Accord forces began the offensive on Saturday by storming several areas under the control of the Libyan National Army (LNA).
Backed by heavy strikes from Turkish drones, the GNA was able to capture Al-Washaka and several other areas after an intense battle with the Libyan National Army.
However, these advances would be short-lived, as a swift counter-attack by the Libyan National Army not only drove back the GNA forces, but also inflicted heavy losses in their ranks.
The Libyan National Army reported that several GNA fighters were killed during the battle, including a number of Syrian mercenaries that were transported to Libya from Turkey.
The GNA’s defeat at Sirte came shortly after their forces captured the strategic city of Tarhouna and all of the areas under LNA control in and around Tripoli.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.