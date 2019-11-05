BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – A video released last week showed the Turkish-backed militants using a US-supplied TOW missile against the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria

TFSA hitting a YPG/SDF vehicle (Humvee?) with a likely originally US-supplied BGM-71 TOW ATGM. Rather rare to get footage from this side. pic.twitter.com/nrywMgkTBR — Cᴀʟɪʙʀᴇ Oʙsᴄᴜʀᴀ🍂 (@CalibreObscura) November 2, 2019

This is exactly what it shows. The CIA previously introduced BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missiles to the Syrian battlefield, handing the advanced weaponry off to the so-called ‘moderate rebels’ of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in order to accomplish regime change against Assad as part of operation ‘Timber Sycamore’ (which failed).

Critics of CIA efforts in Syria were quick to point out that such American hardware would inevitably go straight to the jihadists of ISIS and al-Qaeda. As even the mainstream media and pundits were forced to document, this is precisely what happened, given Washington ultimately sought to use Sunni jihadists to overthrow the Syrian government.

And now the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA), more commonly known as the Syrian National Army, is deploying the very same CIA-supplied TOW missiles against America’s current proxy in Syria, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as part of Erdogan’s ‘Operation Peace Spring’.

It’s been well-documented that the Turkey invasion forces of Syrian National Army are stacked with former ISIS, Nusrah, and FSA jihadists… who clearly brought their CIA toys with them.

Credit: Zero Hedge

