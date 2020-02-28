Turkish-backed militants near Mount Barsaya (Courtesy: Reuters / Khalil Ashawi)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed Faylaq Al-Sham militant group was filmed this week torturing a captured Syrian soldier in the Idlib Governorate.

Based on footage released by the militants themselves, the Faylaq Al-Sham captured the Syrian soldier and began recording their abuse of the unarmed man.

Not long after the first video released, another one was released showing a Faylaq Al-Sham fighter, who was identified as Fadi Al-Sultan of Al-Tah, repeatedly hitting the soldier in a vehicle.

While some accounts claim the soldier was later executed, it has not been confirmed.

George King
George King

Both Turkey and the USA need to be charged and tried for War Crimes in Syria.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-29 04:44
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Yet another war crime, thanks to Turkey.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-29 02:22
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Estos mismos videos deben servir como evidencia para denunciar a Turquía sobre el respeto a los derechos humanos a un prisionero de guerra.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-29 05:05