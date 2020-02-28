BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed Faylaq Al-Sham militant group was filmed this week torturing a captured Syrian soldier in the Idlib Governorate.

Based on footage released by the militants themselves, the Faylaq Al-Sham captured the Syrian soldier and began recording their abuse of the unarmed man.

Nothing to see here, just some NATO member #Turkey's 🇹🇷 proxies in Syria abusing a captured Syrian Army soldier in #Idlib These Turkish backed proxies happen to wear the same patch as #ISIS but they're definitively not ISIS because Turkey 🇹🇷 is a member of NATO and an ally of US pic.twitter.com/ePoJhaELJT — Kawa Muslim (@peshmergaswe) February 28, 2020

Not long after the first video released, another one was released showing a Faylaq Al-Sham fighter, who was identified as Fadi Al-Sultan of Al-Tah, repeatedly hitting the soldier in a vehicle.

Video shows the treatment of war prisoners in Turkish held areas in Syria. Here is a Syrian soldier being tortured brutally by Turkish-backed Faylaq Al-Sham militants. The offender is identified as lieutenant Fadi Al-Sultan from Al-Tah town. pic.twitter.com/WTiOEYuep2 — VdC-NsY Northeastern Syria (@vdcnsy) February 28, 2020

While some accounts claim the soldier was later executed, it has not been confirmed.

Advertisements