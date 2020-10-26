BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces sent a powerful message to the Turkish-backed militants in northern Syria on Monday, when their warplanes destroyed an entire training camp in the Idlib Governorate.

According to a field source in neighboring Latakia, the Russian Aerospace Forces heavily targeted a training camp belonging to a Turkish-backed militant group near the city of Salqin in northern Idlib.

The source said that based on early reports, the Russian attack killed and wounded more than 100 Turkish-backed militants, while also wiping out the entire training camp near the Turkish border in the Idlib Governorate.

Photo released by the Anna News Agency have already shown some of the destruction from the Russian attack, including the direct strikes on the Turkish-backed militant positions.

Fotos share ANNA NEWS pic.twitter.com/oXHHYdo5DA — ZOKA (@200_zoka) October 26, 2020

Monday’s attack by the Russian Air Force comes two days after they destroyed the Turkish-backed militant oil smuggling sites in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

These strikes on the militant smuggling sites left much of their equipment destroyed, including their tankers that are used to smuggle oil to neighboring oil.