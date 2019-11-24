BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants launched a big offensive in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate on Saturday.

Led by the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA), the Turkish-backed militants began their offensive on Saturday by storming several points under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa.

Despite some initial advances near ‘Ayn ‘Issa, the Turkish-backed militants were eventually beaten back by the Syrian Army and SDF troops after an intense battle.

According to a military source in northern Syria, the Syrian Army and SDF troops managed to kill and wound more than 20 Turkish-backed militants during Saturday’s battle.

These losses would later force the Turkish-backed militants to abandon their attack, despite having air and ground support from the Turkish Armed Forces.

During one of the battles where the Turkish-backed militants suffered heavy losses was the town of Saida, which is located near ‘Ayn ‘Issa.

In a short video released by the pro-government Raqqa News Agency, the Syrian Arab Army can be seen in a fierce battle with these militants inside Saida.

