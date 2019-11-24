BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants launched a big offensive in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate on Saturday.
Led by the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA), the Turkish-backed militants began their offensive on Saturday by storming several points under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa.
Despite some initial advances near ‘Ayn ‘Issa, the Turkish-backed militants were eventually beaten back by the Syrian Army and SDF troops after an intense battle.
According to a military source in northern Syria, the Syrian Army and SDF troops managed to kill and wound more than 20 Turkish-backed militants during Saturday’s battle.
These losses would later force the Turkish-backed militants to abandon their attack, despite having air and ground support from the Turkish Armed Forces.
During one of the battles where the Turkish-backed militants suffered heavy losses was the town of Saida, which is located near ‘Ayn ‘Issa.
In a short video released by the pro-government Raqqa News Agency, the Syrian Arab Army can be seen in a fierce battle with these militants inside Saida.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.