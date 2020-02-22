Members of the so-called Free Syrian Army near the town of Bizaah, northeast of the city of al-Bab, some 30 kilometres from the Syrian city of Aleppo, on February 4, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants suffered a devastating defeat on Thursday when their forces attempted to retake the key town of Nayrab in eastern Idlib.

READ ALSO: Turkish Forces Filmed Attacking Syrian Army During Militant Offensive in East Idlib – Video

Backed by the Turkish military, the National Liberation Front (NLF) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) attempted to capture Nayrab in order to make their way towards the strategic city of Saraqib, which is located along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

However, this offensive would turn disastrous for the Turkish-backed militants, as the Syrian Arab Armhy (SAA), backed by the Russian Air Force, was able to wipe out most of the enemy combatants during the battle.

Based on photos released this week, it appears that over 100 jihadists and Turkish-backed militants were killed during this battle on Thursday, including two soldiers from the Turkish Armed Forces.

The photos, which have been shared on Twitter, show many of the dead jihadists and Turkish-backed militants that attempted to capture Nayrab from the Syrian Arab Army.

The Syrian Arab News Agency released a video last night that showed the Russian Air Force’s devastating attack that stifled the militant advance.

With such great losses in their ranks, the jihadist rebels and Turkish-backed militants were forced to abandon their offensive and withdraw west of Nayrab.

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Don’t watch the Twitter pictures if you can’t stand gore movies, it’s really really really gore.
The more pitiful being getting killed for the cause of a “god” that doesn’t even exists and well, if this god was existing, how funny it doesn’t even move the little finger for its fighters…
What a bunch of morons!
Lots of them should receive a Darwin Award.
Look at this subhuman trash : the remains don’t look like the White-Helmets staged crapaganda!
These ones won’t do a Bataclan v2.0, it’s obvious!
The world can do without ’em, good riddance!

2020-02-22 10:14
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You must be a riot at parties.

2020-02-22 11:46
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
Jesus Christ: “Live by the sword, die by the sword.”

2020-02-22 10:55
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
At least one battle with more Jiahdi dead than newly born to their families.

2020-02-22 12:41