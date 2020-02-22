BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants suffered a devastating defeat on Thursday when their forces attempted to retake the key town of Nayrab in eastern Idlib.
Backed by the Turkish military, the National Liberation Front (NLF) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) attempted to capture Nayrab in order to make their way towards the strategic city of Saraqib, which is located along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).
However, this offensive would turn disastrous for the Turkish-backed militants, as the Syrian Arab Armhy (SAA), backed by the Russian Air Force, was able to wipe out most of the enemy combatants during the battle.
Based on photos released this week, it appears that over 100 jihadists and Turkish-backed militants were killed during this battle on Thursday, including two soldiers from the Turkish Armed Forces.
The photos, which have been shared on Twitter, show many of the dead jihadists and Turkish-backed militants that attempted to capture Nayrab from the Syrian Arab Army.
The Syrian Arab News Agency released a video last night that showed the Russian Air Force’s devastating attack that stifled the militant advance.
With such great losses in their ranks, the jihadist rebels and Turkish-backed militants were forced to abandon their offensive and withdraw west of Nayrab.
