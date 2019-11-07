BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” reportedly sent reinforcements to the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate this week.

“Military reinforcements from the SNA traveled to the village of Bab al-Khair  in the northern countryside of al-Hasakah; they have moved closer to the Syrian-Turkish border,” a source told the Sputnik News Agency.

“The village of Bab al-Khair is only about 2 km from the town of Abu Rasin, which is under the control of the Syrian Arab Army (29 km southeast of Ras al-Ain, north of Hasaka).

He added that “the military reinforcements of the Turkish army and the Syrian opposition factions consisting of 30 vehicles in addition to the mechanisms and heavy guns arrived just before the military base, which was recently established by the Turkish army inside the village of Bab al-Khai, after being transferred from the nearby village of Tal Mohammed.”

The Syrian army continues to deploy units in northeastern Syria (areas east of the Euphrates), after the United States withdrew a number of bases in rural Aleppo and Raqqa.

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Time for FATF to blacklist Turkey

2019-11-07 23:09
Nestor Arapa
Erdogan el terrorista mas peligroso sigue enviando mas mercenarios a territorio Sirio bajo la mirada de su amigo Putín.

2019-11-08 00:43