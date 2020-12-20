BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – On Saturday evening, the Turkish-backed militants launched several artillery shells and rockets toward the key town of ‘Ain ‘Issa in the Al-Raqqa Governorate, causing a number of explosions that could be heard throughout the area.

According to local sources, the Turkish-backed militants repeatedly fired shells and rockets toward the ‘Ain ‘Issa countryside, targeting some of the front-lines villages like Al-Musharifah and Al-Jahbah, which were previously attacked by these forces.

While the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) did not respond to the violations of the ceasefire agreement of October 2019, it appears they will not be able to stay quiet for much longer, as the Turkish-backed militants have made it evident that a major operation is imminent in ‘Ain ‘Issa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition activists reported on Saturday that a large convoy of reinforcements from the Turkish-backed militant groups poured into the Al-Raqqa countryside, where they took up positions near the line of contact with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Al-Raqqa Governorate told Al-Masdar News this morning that the Russian military police are aware of the ceasefire violations; however, it appears Turkey is dead-set on launching this new offensive in ‘Ain ‘Issa.

The Syrian Arab Army maintains a small presence in the ‘Ain ‘Issa area, but if a new agreement is put in place between them and the Syrian Democratic Forces, this could bring about a large number of reinforcements to northwestern Al-Raqqa.