BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – A large number of militants were redeployed from northeastern Syria to the Idlib Governorate this week as they attempt to stop the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) offensive.

According to reports, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army sent a large number of their fighters from the Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa governorates to the Idlib front.

These reinforcements from the Syrian National Army are expected to back up the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) at the southeastern front of Idlib.

On Monday, the Syrian Arab Army resumed their offensive in southeastern Idlib after taking a brief hiatus due to the poor weather conditions inside the governorate.

Advertisements