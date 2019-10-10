BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Syrian National Army have announced the capture of another town east of Tal Abyad this afternoon following a short battle with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to their statement, the Syrian National Army militants reportedly captured the town of Iqsas in eastern Tal Abyad as they continue their push into the northern countryside of Al-Raqqa.

No further details were given by the militant group.

