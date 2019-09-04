BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants from the National Liberation Front released a statement on Wednesday that claimed several Russian Special Forces personnel were killed or wounded in eastern Idlib this week.

According to the National Liberation Front’s statement, a number of Russian Special Forces personnel were wounded or killed this week when they attempted to sneak behind enemy lines at the town of Aajaz in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

The National Liberation Front said their forces managed to carry out a successful ambush that thwarted this infiltration attempt by the Russian Special Forces.

Social media activists from the Syrian opposition alleged that at least nine members of the Russian Special Forces were killed during the botched operation in eastern Idlib.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on these latest allegations from the Turkish-backed rebels.

There have been reports of Russian Special Forces personnel carrying out missions behind enemy lines in the Idlib and Hama governorates in August; however, very little is known about their activity.

The first report of a Russian operation behind enemy lines was claimed in early August, when a group of soldiers reportedly ambushed a contingent from the militant group Liwaa Suqour Al-Sham near the town of Al-Latamnah in northern Hama.

