BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants and their jihadist allies managed to retake a key town in eastern Idlib on Monday after launching several attacks on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) defenses.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Keeps Rolling in Idlib as They Seize More Areas in Jabal Al-Zawiya

Backed by Turkish artillery, the National Liberation Front (NLF) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) began their attack on Monday by storming the western outskirts of Nayrab, a town that has been fought over for two weeks now.

According to the latest field report from the Idlib Governorate, the Turkish-backed militants and their jihadist allies were able to retake Nayrab after losing more than 150 combatants over the course of three attacks.

The purpose of capturing Nayrab for the militants is to position themselves for an offensive to reclaim the strategic city of Saraqib, which is located on two major highways in northeastern Idlib.

Since capturing Saraqib, the Syrian Arab Army has retaken several towns and villages between Aleppo and Idlib, which has paved the way for the reopening of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5) for the first time in eight years.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Breaking: Syrian Army captures 5 towns in eastern Idlib

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

La fuerza aérea Rusa?, qué Pasó?… siempre dije concentrar fuerzas en el sur era un error, la prioridad era hacia el norte para cortar suministros que ingresan desde Turquía…
Sólo espero que ahora Rusia ayude a recuperar la ciudad de Nayrab cercano a Idlib.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-24 21:17