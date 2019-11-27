BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) released a video on Wednesday of their alleged attack on a contingent of Russian Special Forces personnel that were carrying out an attack behind enemy lines.

In the video, the NLF claim the Russian Special Forces attempted to carry out an attack behind enemy lines near the town of ‘Aajaz in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

The Russian Special Forces have carried out several ambushes against the militants in Idlib and Hama over the past few months; however, this is one of the first times that the Turkish-backed militants have released a video of their counter-operations against them.

I don’t see anything to suggest there was an attack on the Spetsnaz. However if there was I doubt very much that a Jihadi Joe would capture it and retain his life….

