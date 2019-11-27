BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) released a video on Wednesday of their alleged attack on a contingent of Russian Special Forces personnel that were carrying out an attack behind enemy lines.

In the video, the NLF claim the Russian Special Forces attempted to carry out an attack behind enemy lines near the town of ‘Aajaz in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

#الجمهورية_العربية_السورية#الجيش_الوطني_السوري#الجبهة_الوطنية_للتحرير#إدلب

مشاهد تعرض للمرة الأولى لسرية القناصين توقع مجموعة من القوات الخاصة الروسية بكمين محكم أثناء محاولتهم التسلل على محور #إعجاز في ريف إدلب الشرقي.

لمشاهدة المقطع كاملاً على الرابط:https://t.co/r69uHsUAE6 pic.twitter.com/7b605IdDW2 — الجبهة الوطنية للتحرير (@alwataniaTahrer) November 27, 2019

The Russian Special Forces have carried out several ambushes against the militants in Idlib and Hama over the past few months; however, this is one of the first times that the Turkish-backed militants have released a video of their counter-operations against them.

