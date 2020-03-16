BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” protested on Monday over delayed salaries that were owed to them from Ankara.

According to reports from northern Syria, the SNA fighters protested at the town of Tal Abyad near the Turkish border.

The protesters demanded payment for their service, especially in northern Syria, where they carried out a large-scale military operation for the Turkish regime last year.

#تل_أبيض مظاهرات غاضبة من مسلحي مايسمى بالجيش الوطني في تل ابيض بسبب تأخر التبديل والرواتب pic.twitter.com/TPsLyD8cGg — ملك السلطنه (@jamlyyyyy) March 16, 2020

