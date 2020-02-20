BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants launched another attack in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Thursday, as their forces attempted to capture the town of Nayrab near Saraqib.

According to the latest report from this front, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) and their allies from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) launched a heavy attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions at the farms adjacent to Nayrab.

The Turkish-backed militants and jihadist rebels are currently trying to capture these farms before attempting to retake Nayrab from the Syrian Army and their allies.

The Syrian Arab Army captured Nayrab during their Saraqib operation; it has since been the scene of intense clashes between their forces and the jihadist rebels in eastern Idlib.

The Turkish-backed militants are attempting to capture Nayrab in order to position themselves to attack the Syrian Arab Army’s positions at Saraqib.

hestroy
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Let’s hope all of them will be dead soon. Frucking retards. Dead Turk = good Turk!

2020-02-20 21:38