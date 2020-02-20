BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants launched another attack in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Thursday, as their forces attempted to capture the town of Nayrab near Saraqib.
According to the latest report from this front, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) and their allies from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) launched a heavy attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions at the farms adjacent to Nayrab.
The Turkish-backed militants and jihadist rebels are currently trying to capture these farms before attempting to retake Nayrab from the Syrian Army and their allies.
The Syrian Arab Army captured Nayrab during their Saraqib operation; it has since been the scene of intense clashes between their forces and the jihadist rebels in eastern Idlib.
The Turkish-backed militants are attempting to capture Nayrab in order to position themselves to attack the Syrian Arab Army’s positions at Saraqib.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.