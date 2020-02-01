BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) launched a surprise attack in the Al-Bab countryside of eastern Aleppo today, resulting in the death of several Syrian Army soldiers.
Led by the Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah faction, the SNA attack caught the Syrian Army by surprise along the Al-Bab axis, which later resulted in the capture of three towns by the Turkish-backed militants.
The Turkish-backed militants released footage of their fighters stomping on a Russian flag after they seized towns of Tal Rahal, Kharabishah, and Al-Sha’lah near the strategic city of Al-Bab in eastern Aleppo.
The militants were able to capture one Syrian Army tank and another armored vehicle during the attack, while also killing at least eight soldiers that were posted up at this front.
Following this attack by the Turkish-backed militants, they would withdraw back to the Al-Bab front-lines, leaving the areas to be retaken by the Syrian Army.
This latest attack by the Turkish-backed militants comes at the same time that the Syrian Army is on the offensive in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.
