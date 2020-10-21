BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Turkish army and its allied militant groups launched a new attack in northern Syria on Wednesday, a field source in the Al-Raqqa Governorate reported.

According to the source, the Turkish army and its allied militants launched an attack in the ‘Ayn ‘Issa area of northern Al-Raqqa, resulting in clashes with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The source said said that the SDF did not suffer any casualties; however, some security personnel in the ‘Ayn ‘Issa area suffered injuries related to the clashes.

This latest attack by the Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants comes just hours after the Turkish Air Force launched airstrikes on the Syrian Democratic Forces’ positions in the Al-Malikiyah area of Al-Hasakah.

The reason for these attacks by the Turkish Armed Forces is unknown; however, they consider the SDF and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) as terrorist groups that offshoots of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).