BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Turkish army and its allied militant groups launched a new attack in northern Syria on Wednesday, a field source in the Al-Raqqa Governorate reported.
According to the source, the Turkish army and its allied militants launched an attack in the ‘Ayn ‘Issa area of northern Al-Raqqa, resulting in clashes with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The source said said that the SDF did not suffer any casualties; however, some security personnel in the ‘Ayn ‘Issa area suffered injuries related to the clashes.
This latest attack by the Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants comes just hours after the Turkish Air Force launched airstrikes on the Syrian Democratic Forces’ positions in the Al-Malikiyah area of Al-Hasakah.
The reason for these attacks by the Turkish Armed Forces is unknown; however, they consider the SDF and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) as terrorist groups that offshoots of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.