BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – For the second time in a week, the Turkish-backed militants launched an attack to capture the key town of Nayrab in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army Reinforcements Head to Idlib Front-Lines – Video
Backed by the Turkish military, the National Liberation Front (NLF) and their jihadist allies began their attack on Monday by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) defenses west of Nayrab.
According to preliminary reports from this front, the Turkish military is shelling the Syrian Army’s defenses around Nayrab, prompting the latter to respond with their own barrage of artillery in eastern Idlib.
No advances have been reported thus far.
This latest militant attack comes just days after the Russian Air Force and the Syrian Army killed over 100 of their combatants at the Nayrab front in eastern Idlib.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.