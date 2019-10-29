BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants launched a new attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
According to a military source in northwestern Al-Hasakah, the Turkish-backed militants attacked the Syrian Army’s troops around the town of Aniq Al-Hawa.
This attack by the Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” resulted in a series of clashes that ended with the latter’s retreat after suffering a number of casualties at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army.
Tuesday’s push by the Turkish-backed militants marks the fourth time in the last seven days that the latter has carried out an attack like this against the Syrian Arab Army.
The Syrian Army has yet to take the offensive against the militants in Al-Hasakah, despite these constant attacks; however, should these attacks continue, it could result in the military taking the offensive against these Turkish-backed forces.
