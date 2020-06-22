BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – For the second time in two days, the Turkish-backed militants launched a heavy attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the Abu Rasin area of Al-Hasakah.

According to a field report from this front, the Syrian Arab Army troops in the Abu Rasin area were attacked by a group of Turkish-backed militants, resulting in some casualties for the SAA.

The Syrian Army responded with heavy gunfire and artillery, which led to some fierce clashes along the Abu Rasin front-lines in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

This latest clash in northwestern Al-Hasakah comes at a time when the Syrian Army, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and Turkish-backed militants east of the Euphrates are supposed to adhere to a strict ceasefire.

However, despite agreeing to the ceasefire, the Turkish-backed groups have repeatedly violated the ceasefire by launching unprovoked attacks against the Syrian Army and SDF.

