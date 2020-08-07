BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants launched a surprise attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops deployed inside the town of Tadef in the eastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate last night.

Led by Jaysh Al-Nasr, the Turkish-backed militants launched an attack on the Syrian Army’s post at the northern axis of Tadef from their positions at nearby Al-Bab.

This attack by the Turkish-backed militants would result in a series of intense clashes that involved both heavy gunfire and shelling.

According to a field report from eastern Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army was able to foil the attack by the Turkish-backed militants, forcing them to ultimately retreat back towards Al-Bab.

The Turkish-backed militants have become increasingly aggressive in eastern Aleppo, northern Al-Raqqa, and western Al-Hasakah, prompting the Syrian Armed Forces to deploy reinforcements to these fronts.

Prior to this attack, the Turkish-backed militants repeatedly struck the Syrian Army’s positions in Al-Hasakah, which is a violation of the ongoing ceasefire agreement east of the Euphrates.