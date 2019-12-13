BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants launched a new attack against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Kobane countryside.
According to reports, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) launched several artillery shells towards the SDF’s positions near the Qiz ‘Ali Silos, prompting an exchange of hostilities between the two parties.
While neither group attempted to advance, the recent aggression by the Turkish-backed militants in Al-Raqqa and Aleppo has forced the SDF to beef up their defenses in this region of the country.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.