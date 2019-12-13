BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants launched a new attack against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Kobane countryside.

According to reports, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) launched several artillery shells towards the SDF’s positions near the Qiz ‘Ali Silos, prompting an exchange of hostilities between the two parties.

While neither group attempted to advance, the recent aggression by the Turkish-backed militants in Al-Raqqa and Aleppo has forced the SDF to beef up their defenses in this region of the country.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Another massive Russian military convoy heads to Qamishli Airport: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Erdogan nunca cumplirá su palabra de alto al fuego, la práctica de su religión es la mentira.
Los Kurdos deben entender que fueron usados por el imperio y los entregó a manos de Erdogan, la terquedad de algunos Kurdos hace que no se avance en formar alianza o incorporarse al ejercito Sirio.
Siria es una sola y nadie lo divide, esa debe ser la consigna.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-12-14 16:36