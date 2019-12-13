BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants launched a new attack against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Kobane countryside.

According to reports, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) launched several artillery shells towards the SDF’s positions near the Qiz ‘Ali Silos, prompting an exchange of hostilities between the two parties.

While neither group attempted to advance, the recent aggression by the Turkish-backed militants in Al-Raqqa and Aleppo has forced the SDF to beef up their defenses in this region of the country.

