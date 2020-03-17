BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The power plant in the Tal Tamr area of Al-Hasakah went out of service on Monday evening after it had its power lines targeted by Turkish-backed militants.

The Director-General of the Al-Hasakah Electricity Company, Anwar Okla, said in a statement to SANA on Tueday that the Turkish aggression targeted the power line which feeds the plant in the area of Um al-Kaif in Tal Tamir as the plant went out of service and the locals have been deprived of electricity.

Okla indicated that maintenance workshops will work on repairing the electrical network in order to put the plant into service as soon as possible.

It is noteworthy, that it is the fourth time the plant has gone out of service in the last month after being targeted by the Turkish occupation forces with the aim of depriving the locals of the infrastructure services.

