BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants launched an attack on the town of Tal Rifa’at today, killing and wounding several civilians as a result of their heavy shelling and rockets.
According to local reports from the Aleppo Governorate, the Turkish-backed militants from the Free Syrian Army (TFSA) fired several artillery shells into the town of Tal Rifa’at, hitting an area that is densely populated.
A new report from from Tal Rifa’at has put the death toll at ten, with seven of the victims being children.
The reason for today’s attack is not known but the Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants have been eyeing the town of Tal Rifa’at for several months now.
Many of the residents of Tal Rifa’at, however, are displaced civilians from ‘Afrin that escaped the city before the Turkish Army and their allied militants captured the entire district in early 2018.
There is great worry that these civilians will once again be displaced if the Turkish military and their allied militants attempt to capture Tal Rifa’at from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)>
