BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” (SNA) issued a general mobilization call to all available forces to help drive back the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Idlib Governorate.

In a new statement released on their Twitter account, the SNA calls on available forces to help drive back the “Russian, Iranians, and Baathist criminals” in the Idlib Governorate.

This latest mobilization call comes after their forces and their allied jihadist groups suffered several setbacks in the Idlib Governorate.

Among these setbacks suffered by the jihadist and Turkish-backed forces was the loss of the strategic town of Jarjanaz, which is one of the last major points before Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

