BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – A new video has emerged today showing two Turkish-backed militant groups trading gunfire inside the city of Afrin in the Aleppo Governorate.

According to the reports from Afrin, Jaysh Al-Islam and Jabhat Al-Shamiyah were involved in a firefight on Thursday after the latter attacked a merchant from the East Ghouta region.

In the short video below, one of the militant groups can be seen opening fire while walking down an unknown street in Afrin.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Large number of Syrian military reinforcements head to northern Aleppo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Sweet RobertSerb Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Serb
Guest
Serb
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What a mess the turks created in afrin region.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-20 01:02
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What else would you expect from thugs armed with military grade weapons. They ruined most of the country. I say it is the expected result. Turks only care abut Stealing Syrian land and do not care about the mess they created.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-20 04:54
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Excelente, que se maten unos a otros, al final hacen un gran favor al pueblo Sirio.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-20 01:30