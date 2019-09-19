BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – A new video has emerged today showing two Turkish-backed militant groups trading gunfire inside the city of Afrin in the Aleppo Governorate.

According to the reports from Afrin, Jaysh Al-Islam and Jabhat Al-Shamiyah were involved in a firefight on Thursday after the latter attacked a merchant from the East Ghouta region.

In the short video below, one of the militant groups can be seen opening fire while walking down an unknown street in Afrin.

