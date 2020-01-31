BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) sent reinforcements to the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate to help the jihadist forces against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
According to opposition activists, the SNA reinforcements were redeployed to this area to stop the Syrian Army from advancing into their territories west of the provincial capital.
This news comes just a day after Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki sent reinforcements to the same area to help the jihadists that previously expelled their forces from several parts of Aleppo.
The Syrian Arab Army began their large-scale offensive in southern and western Aleppo on Sunday, marking the first time since capturing the eastern part of the provincial capital that they have gone on the offensive in this governorate.
