BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants continued their assault on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in northeastern Syria today, as they attempted to seize more ground near the town of Tal Tamr in Al-Hasakah.

Led by the so-called “Syrian National Army”, the Turkish-backed militants launched more attacks on the Syrian Army’s positions west of Tal Tamr, resulting in another day of heavy clashes between the two parties in northeastern Syria.

According to a military report from Al-Hasakah, the Turkish-backed militants took advantage of the new Sochi agreed to attack the Syrian Army troops that just deployed to the border front.

As a result of this, the Turkish-backed militants have secured Ras Al-‘Ayn city and captured a number of points that were previously under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian Army.

In response to these attacks, the Syrian Ministry of Defense has called on the SDF to join forces with the Syrian Army to fight the Turkish-backed insurgents.

The SDF’s command has yet to issue a reply to this statement from the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

Advertisements