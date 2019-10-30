BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants continued their assault on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in northeastern Syria today, as they attempted to seize more ground near the town of Tal Tamr in Al-Hasakah.
Led by the so-called “Syrian National Army”, the Turkish-backed militants launched more attacks on the Syrian Army’s positions west of Tal Tamr, resulting in another day of heavy clashes between the two parties in northeastern Syria.
According to a military report from Al-Hasakah, the Turkish-backed militants took advantage of the new Sochi agreed to attack the Syrian Army troops that just deployed to the border front.
As a result of this, the Turkish-backed militants have secured Ras Al-‘Ayn city and captured a number of points that were previously under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian Army.
In response to these attacks, the Syrian Ministry of Defense has called on the SDF to join forces with the Syrian Army to fight the Turkish-backed insurgents.
The SDF’s command has yet to issue a reply to this statement from the Syrian Ministry of Defense.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.