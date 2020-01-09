BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants from two factions in the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) reportedly clashed with one another in the eastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Thursday.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the two Turkish-backed groups, Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah and Jabhat Al-Shamiyah, clashed in the Al-Bab countryside on Thursday, prompting some other factions to get involved to break up the fighting.

The SOHR said the fighting occurred over arrests made by Jabhat Al-Shamiyah of Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah members in the Al-Bab countryside.

The Jabhat Al-Shamiyah fighters accused members of Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah of trying to transport livestock to the government-held areas in eastern Aleppo.

The report said there were casualties as a result of today’s infighting; however, the total number of dead and wounded is unknown.

