BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants managed to destroy a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) vehicle in the Idlib countryside on Thursday.

In a video released by the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA), their forces scored a direct hit on the Syrian Army vehicle as it was sitting idly in the town of Tal Khatrah.

The Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Tal Khatrah after launching a powerful attack last night.

The jihadist rebels and their Turkish-backed allies attempted to retake Tal Khatrah, but they only managed to capture one of the four towns they lost to the Syrian Arab Army.

