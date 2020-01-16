BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants managed to destroy a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) vehicle in the Idlib countryside on Thursday.
In a video released by the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA), their forces scored a direct hit on the Syrian Army vehicle as it was sitting idly in the town of Tal Khatrah.
#الجمهورية_العربية_السورية#الجيش_الوطني_السوري#الجبهة_الوطنية_للتحرير#ولا_تهنوا
تدمير سيارة لعصابات الأسد ومقتل جميع من بداخلها من عناصر على محور #تل_خطرة بريف إدلب الشرقي إثر استهدافها بصاروخ مضاد دروع.https://t.co/VP5zZ0pFwd pic.twitter.com/VCUVltEczB
— الجبهة الوطنية للتحرير (@alwataniaTahrer) January 16, 2020
The Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Tal Khatrah after launching a powerful attack last night.
The jihadist rebels and their Turkish-backed allies attempted to retake Tal Khatrah, but they only managed to capture one of the four towns they lost to the Syrian Arab Army.
