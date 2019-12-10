BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) released a video on Tuesday showing their forces destroying a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) post in the northwestern countryside of the Hama Governorate.
According to the militant group, their fighter fired an anti-tank guided missile at the Syrian Army post in the village of Al-Huwayz, resulting in its destruction and the death of a couple soldiers.
Based on the video released by the militant group, at least three soldiers were killed; however, the death toll could be higher.
The Turkish-backed militants are currently exchanging heavy artillery and missile fire with the Syrian Arab Army, as both sides seek to inflict damage on the other’s defenses.
