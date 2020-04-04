BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants attacked the power grid in the Tal Tamr District of the Al-Hasakah Governorate on Saturday, depriving thousands of civilians of electricity in northeastern Syria.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the the power station in Tal Tamr went out of service after the militants attacked the high voltage lines that feed the station.

“The Turkish occupation forces targeted line of 66 in Um al-Keif region that feeds Tal Tamr transmission station, causing a blackout in electricity and depriving citizens of Tal Tamir town and the surrounding areas from electricity,” Director General of Electricity company Anwar Akala told SANA.

He added that the technical departments of the company will maintain the damages as soon as possible.

In addition to knocking out the power grid, the Turkish-backed militants have also deprived over 500,000 people of water after they once again attacked the water supply in Al-Hasakah.

The people of Al-Hasakah of suffered immensely over the last few months, as Turkish-backed militants continue to target their electrical and water supplies.

