DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3: 25 P.M.) – Heavy firefights erupted, today, between Turkey-backed militiamen and former rebels of Eastern Ghouta in Afrin city, injuring scores from both sides.

According to local sources, a military commander from the Sultan Murad Division (an armed rebel group trained and financed by Turkey) assaulted a woman who is originally from Eastern Ghouta; sparking rage among Jaish al-Islam fighters.

Heavy clashes then broke out between the two warring parties, injuries reported.

In the same context, Sultan Murad Division militants physically attacked a shop owner (also an Eastern Ghouta evacuee) , causing him a serious injury in the head.

Syrian rebels backed by Turkey have repeatedly molested families evacuated from Eastern Ghouta after the Syrian Army took over the entire rebel stronghold in April 2018.

