BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants clashed with one another in the northeastern region of Syria on Sunday, locals reported from the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
According to the reports, the Turkish-backed militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) opened fire on another near the border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn.
The two SNA factions, which were identified as Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah and the 20th Division, traded hostilities for a short period of time before they were forced to disperse.
The reason for Sunday’s clashes between the two Turkish-backed militant groups is unknown; however, these firefights have become more prevalent in northeastern Syria recently.
In the past, these factions would fight over loot, checkpoints, and arbitrary arrests; this would always end up in clashes between the militant groups and intervention by the Turkish Army.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.