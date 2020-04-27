BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants clashed with one another in the northeastern region of Syria on Sunday, locals reported from the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

According to the reports, the Turkish-backed militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) opened fire on another near the border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn.

The two SNA factions, which were identified as Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah and the 20th Division, traded hostilities for a short period of time before they were forced to disperse.

The reason for Sunday’s clashes between the two Turkish-backed militant groups is unknown; however, these firefights have become more prevalent in northeastern Syria recently.

In the past, these factions would fight over loot, checkpoints, and arbitrary arrests; this would always end up in clashes between the militant groups and intervention by the Turkish Army.

