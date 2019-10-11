BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” announced on Friday that their forces had captured the town of Tal Halaf in the northwestern region of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
The Turkish-backed militants were able to take hold of Tal Halaf after a day-long battle against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the western outskirts of Ras Al-‘Ayn.
According to reports from Ras Al-‘Ayn, the Syrian Democratic Forces are fiercely resisting the Turkish Army’s attempted advances inside the city, despite the latter’s sporadic airstrikes on their positions.
Last night, there were several reports of intense clashes inside the western districts of Ras Al-‘Ayn, with some even claiming that the Syrian Democratic Forces had begun withdrawing from the city.
However, the Syrian Democratic Forces denied their withdrawal from Ras Al-‘Ayn and Tal Abyad, adding that they will fiercely resist all of the advances from the Turkish Army and their allied militants.
Meanwhile, at the Tal Abyad front, the Syrian Democratic Forces are involved in heavy clashes with the Turkish-backed militants, as the latter attempts to make new gains around the aforementioned city in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.
