BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants have retaken several areas in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region this evening after the Turkish military carried out heavy strikes on the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) defenses.

According to the latest field report from this front, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF), alongside Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), managed to capture over five towns in Jabal Al-Zawiya, putting their forces at the outskirts of Kafr Nabl.

The report said the Syrian Army is providing little resistance in some of the areas, as they are lacking heavy equipment needed to forestall the militant onslaught in southern Idlib.

The Turkish-backed forces have benefited greatly from the Turkish military’s heavy strikes, as the Syrian military has been unable to put up much of a fight against the enemy combatants that are swarming their positions.

While their Air Force is active, the Syrian ground forces are lacking tanks and armored vehicles to help drive back the militants; this has been crucial the NLF’s success.

Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
This is unacceptable Putin.

2020-03-01 04:23
James
Guest
James
Arabs needs to change themselves, getting battered everywhere.

2020-03-01 01:04
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Levantines are not Arabs, Arabs are a small minority in Syria.
#1 ethnicity are Aramaeans, then #2 Kurds and #3 Kurds.
Note that Aramaeans were Jews who converted to Chrstianity then were forced into Islam by 1st generation on jihadists during the 7th century. Damascus was founded by Aram, the grandson of Noah.
In fact, the west bank of Euphrates has an ethnic-Jew majority, even if historical biases have made people ignoring this fact.

2020-03-01 04:43
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
Lo dije, la prioridad era el norte, cortar suministros en la ciudad de Sarmadá, el costo que está teniendo el ejercito Sirio es alto, espero que Rusia reflexione y comience a ayudar via aérea.
No me gusta que Rusia siempre complace los caprichos de Erdogan…

2020-03-01 04:17
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Russia should supply Syria with retired jet-fighters left in storage. There are MANY old MiG-29 and Su-24 left, it’d need to scavenge parts to make these air-worthy again, just like USA does at Davis Monthan’s “boneyard”, but SyAAF needs to be “re-populated”

2020-03-01 04:54
Terence Silvestre Jr.
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Terence Silvestre Jr.
As always the cowardice of Syria’s allied Russia in front of NATO member Turkey was bigger than his manhood and ended up leaving his Syrian ally totally unprotected, delivering him at the mercy of the Turkish drones and artillery. It is only a matter of time before Syria ends up being totally invaded by Turkey and its puppets and the Russians themselves end up fleeing with their tail between their legs back to their embarrassed mother Russia, I fear. Russia did it again but this time, I think, will be the end for Syria unless they are rescued by their… Read more »

2020-03-01 03:40
Tartus 69
Guest
Tartus 69
One event does not colour the magnificent fight back of the Syrians with huge assistance from Russia and Iran.You conveniently forget that Syria would be either under ISIS or NATO control today if not for the Russians. For five years Russia has poured support into Syria, yet in your narrow vision you set about belittling Russia’s mammoth effort.

2020-03-01 06:52
Hayton
Guest
Hayton
Sad, very sad. All that hard work and all those battles to push out the jihadis, all for nothing, all because of Erdogan’s arrogance, pride and greed.

2020-03-01 06:17
Majid
Guest
Majid
That’s the main thing… Bashar ul Asad could not take any area without the help of Russian Air power… Rebels will be ultimately victorious… Inshallah

2020-02-29 19:44
Alicia Keez
So what? The fact is is that the SAA does have Russia’s help. The foreign backed terrorist rebels couldn’t retake this territory if it wasn’t for the Turkish armed forces. So your comment makes what point? Your an idiot. Don’t think for 1 minute that these gains are permanent. Syria is determined to control ALL of its territory and they will eventually. This is a small victory and when the SAA regroup and plan along with its allies then it will retake it back. Come back in 6months and see if they still have control then. I’m betting they won’t.

2020-03-01 00:55
Rhodium 10
They said the same years ago…and now terrorist only have idlib while ISIS only a small part of desert….

2020-03-01 01:56
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
ISIS doesn’t controls any territory any more, only some sleeper-cells who are into hiding are still acting.

2020-03-01 04:49
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Majid :Foreign backed so-called “rebels” can’t take land without Turkish help. Russia has always been superior to Turkey which is a foreign occupied part of Greece.
And it’s useless to write Inshallah : Allah doesn’t exists!

2020-03-01 04:48