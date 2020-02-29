BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants have retaken several areas in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region this evening after the Turkish military carried out heavy strikes on the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) defenses.
According to the latest field report from this front, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF), alongside Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), managed to capture over five towns in Jabal Al-Zawiya, putting their forces at the outskirts of Kafr Nabl.
The report said the Syrian Army is providing little resistance in some of the areas, as they are lacking heavy equipment needed to forestall the militant onslaught in southern Idlib.
The Turkish-backed forces have benefited greatly from the Turkish military’s heavy strikes, as the Syrian military has been unable to put up much of a fight against the enemy combatants that are swarming their positions.
While their Air Force is active, the Syrian ground forces are lacking tanks and armored vehicles to help drive back the militants; this has been crucial the NLF’s success.
