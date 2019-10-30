BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants released a new video from the northeastern region of Syria today, showing their fighters with captured civilians from the Tal Tamr District of Al-Hasakah.

In a short video released on Wednesday, the so-called “Syrian National Army” forced these captured civilians to bark while being blindfolded and driven to unknown location in northeastern Syria.

Turkish-backed jihadists captured several civilians west of Tall Tamr and are forcing them to bark. Turkish-backed jihadists are abusing human rights as always.https://t.co/49Hh6dZ1GA pic.twitter.com/zWwUhOZiNg — Syrian Civil War Map (@CivilWarMap) October 30, 2019

This latest video that was released on Wednesday comes just a day after they released other footage of their militants abusing Syrian Arab Army (SAA) prisoners in the Tal Tamr District.

