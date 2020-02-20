BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants attempted to shoot down a Russian aircraft that was targeting their positions in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Thursday.

In a video taken on Thursday, the Turkish-backed militants can be seen trying to shoot down what looks like a Russian Su-24 jet over the skies of eastern Idlib.

Based on the video, the Turkish-backed militants were utilizing a MANPAD to shoot down the Russian aircraft.

This attempted downing by the Turkish-backed militants comes at the same time that they attempt to capture the town of Nayrab, which is located west of the strategic city of Saraqib.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Watch: Syrian Army captures several areas in Idlib in past 48 hours

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
FairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

That’s a big no-no which their Turkish overlords should have informed them. As the militants are Turkish-backed, that gives an excuse for the RuAF to tackle all and sundry all the enemies of the Syrian Government including the now invading Turkish troops.
Advice for Erdogan, “Quit while you’re still can save face some what…”

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-20 15:58