BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants attempted to shoot down a Russian aircraft that was targeting their positions in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Thursday.
In a video taken on Thursday, the Turkish-backed militants can be seen trying to shoot down what looks like a Russian Su-24 jet over the skies of eastern Idlib.
Wow, looks like Russian Su-24 somewhere over Idlib was targeted by MANPADS launched by FSA, but didn’t reach it's target. pic.twitter.com/BRl95F51p8
Based on the video, the Turkish-backed militants were utilizing a MANPAD to shoot down the Russian aircraft.
This attempted downing by the Turkish-backed militants comes at the same time that they attempt to capture the town of Nayrab, which is located west of the strategic city of Saraqib.
