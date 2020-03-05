Turkish-backed rebels mobilize near Mount Barsaya (Photo credit: Reuters/Khalil Ashawi)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants have launched a new attack this evening to retake the strategic city of Saraqib in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to a field source in eastern Idlib, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF), backed by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), launched an attack this evening on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions west of Saraqib.

The source said the militants are currently attempting to advance back into Saraqib, but have so far been repelled by the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, the militants will likely try to capture as many areas as possible before it is implemented at Midnight this evening.

On Monday, the Syrian Arab Army retook Saraqib from the Turkish-backed militants, along with several areas to the west of this strategic city in the eastern countryside of Idlib.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Breaking: Final battle for Aleppo city is under way

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

4
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Sweet Robertrabbi drewzif Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
rabbi drewzif
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
rabbi drewzif
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The ceasefire agreement comes into force at midnight 6th March, not midnight tonight.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-05 21:18
Member
Master
Upvoted
Commenter
Chauhan Chauhan
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

it will be enforce in 1 hours time 00.01 6th march

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-05 21:55
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

El acuerdo de alto al fuego sólo sirve a Erdogan, tiempo para abastecer de armas a sus mercenarios.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-06 00:24
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Yes and the RUAF will bomb them again. Terrorists have 10 days to beat feet and Russia wants M4 secure. Erdogran is walking on thin ice.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-06 05:25