BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants attempted to score a new advance in the northeastern region of Syria this morning, as their forces targeted areas under the control of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Al-Hasakah countryside.
Led by the so-called “Syrian National Army”, the Turkish-backed militants attempted to retake the town of Umm Shu’ayfah after losing it to the Syrian Army and SDF on Friday.
According to a correspondent from the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) in al-Hasakah, the violent clashes occurred at Umm Shu’ayfah, with the Syrian Army and SDF using heavy and medium weapons to fend off the Turkish-backed militants this morning.
The Turkish-backed militants are attempting to regain the initiative in northwestern Al-Hasakah after several of their attacks were repelled by the Syrian Arab Army and SDF in this part of northeastern Syria.
Despite the establishment of the new Sochi agreement last month, northeastern Syria has seen little peace and an escalation of violence, as militants loyal to Turkey continue to launch attacks on areas where they claims SDF troops are present.
