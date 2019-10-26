BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants launched an attack on a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) convoy as they were traveling through the Ras Al-‘Ayn countryside on Saturday.
According to a military source in the area, the Turkish-backed militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s convoy, causing some casualties among the soldiers east of Ras Al-‘Ayn.
The Syrian Arab Army has not responded to this attack and it is very likely that they will not, as they will need approval from the Russian Armed Forces that are currently embedded with them along the border.
The Turkish-backed militants have launched repeated attacks against both the Syrian Arab Army and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), despite accepting the new Sochi deal that was established by Turkey and Russia.
While the Russian Ministry of Defense denies any hostilities in the area, a source from the 121st Brigade has told Al-Masdar that the troops deployed between Tal Tamr and Ras Al-‘Ayn have been repeatedly targeted by the Turkish-backed militants.
One of these attacks resulted in the death of a couple of soldiers who were deployed to the area around the town of Akhras in northwestern Al-Hasakah.
