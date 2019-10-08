BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants have amassed at a Turkish border that is adjacent to the key Tal Abyad crossing into Syria’s Al-Raqqa Governorate, pro-militant media channels reported on Tuesday.

The militant group, Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah, which is part of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), posted a photo of their forces near Tal Abyad on Tuesday; they are reportedly awaiting orders to storm the town and expel the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah, like many militant groups in northern Syria, are embedded with the Turkish Armed Forces in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

While the Free Syrian Army claims to be an independent entity, they specifically take orders from the Turkish Armed Forces, who, in turn, provide them with both security and equipment.

In their upcoming operation, Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah will be squaring off against the Syrian Democratic Forces. The latter has controlled Tal Abyad since they defeated the Islamic State during a border operation in 2016.

 

Nestor Arapa


SDF debe obligación de entregar las zonas petroleras y buscar alianza con el gobierno Sirio.

Vote Up3Vote Down
Translate
2019-10-09 05:49
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria


Neither United Nations, EU, Western Nations UK & US have the ballz to designate Turki as Global Terror sponsoring nation. While they come so eagerly to teach lessons to Iran & North Korea.

Vote Up2Vote Down
Translate
2019-10-09 07:34
jimbim
Guest
jimbim


The Turkish-backed terrorists have amassed at a Turkish border to fight the US backed terrorists.
Let them kill each other.

Vote Up-2Vote Down
Translate
2019-10-09 09:30
miltiades
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
miltiades


sdf are not terrorists – they stand for self-determination. The secular forces of Syria should finaly unite to fight the real enemies, the turks, the saudis the cia!

Vote Up1Vote Down
Translate
2019-10-09 10:50