BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants launched a new attack in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate on Saturday, as their forces attempt to advance into the Abu Rasin area near Ras Al-‘Ayn.

According to early reports from this front, the so-called “Syrian National Army” are advancing at the Al-Qassamiyah axis after breaking through one of the Syrian Arab Army’s lines of defense around this town.

In addition to their advance at Al-Qassamiyah, the Turkish-backed militants are also heavily shelling the area, targeting a number of sites under the control of the Syrian Army and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Al-Hasakah countryside.

This latest attack by the Turkish-backed militants comes just a day after the Syrian Army and Syrian Democratic Forces advanced at this same front in the northwestern region of Al-Hasakah.

