BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants have captured over 15 Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers that were deployed northwest of Tal Tamr in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

Led by the so-called “Syrian National Army”, the Turkish-backed militants captured most of these soldiers after launching a surprise attack on the SAA’s positions near Tal Al-Hawa.

Shortly after capturing the soldiers, the Turkish-backed militants began releasing videos showing them abusing the prisoners.

In the first video below, the Turkish-backed militants can be seen dragging the Syrian soldier in an area near the Ras Al-‘Ayn front. The end of the video shows a dead Syrian soldier with a bullet wound; however, it is not clear whether or not he was executed or killed during a shoot out because the film looks edited.

A second video released this week shows Turkish-backed militants questioning a wounded Syrian soldier. The militant questioning the soldier becomes aggressive and repeatedly slaps the wounded soldier.

Another video released by the Turkish-backed militants show them beating a Syrian soldier as he is walking.

In addition to abuse, some reports are surfacing of Syrian Arab Army soldiers being executed by these Turkish-backed militants. In the past, these militants have released videos showing their fighters carrying out executions of captured soldiers; however, the reports from Al-Hasakah remain unconfirmed.

