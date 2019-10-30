BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants have captured over 15 Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers that were deployed northwest of Tal Tamr in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
Led by the so-called “Syrian National Army”, the Turkish-backed militants captured most of these soldiers after launching a surprise attack on the SAA’s positions near Tal Al-Hawa.
Shortly after capturing the soldiers, the Turkish-backed militants began releasing videos showing them abusing the prisoners.
In the first video below, the Turkish-backed militants can be seen dragging the Syrian soldier in an area near the Ras Al-‘Ayn front. The end of the video shows a dead Syrian soldier with a bullet wound; however, it is not clear whether or not he was executed or killed during a shoot out because the film looks edited.
Türk devleti destekli çeteler yakaladıkları Suriye askerlerini infaz ediyor.
— Sedat Sur (@surrsedatt) October 29, 2019
A second video released this week shows Turkish-backed militants questioning a wounded Syrian soldier. The militant questioning the soldier becomes aggressive and repeatedly slaps the wounded soldier.
ÖSO'nun esir aldığı Suriye askerine yapılan muamele… Hem de Türkiye Sağlık Bakanlığı'na ait olan bir ambulansın içinde ve bir TSK askerinin gözü önünde. Bu görüntüler Türkiye – Rusya mutabakatının neresine denk düşüyor? Çok yanlış ve tehlikeli. Hızla soruşturulmalı. pic.twitter.com/hU5oLn5uig
— Erkin Öncan (@erknoncn) October 30, 2019
Another video released by the Turkish-backed militants show them beating a Syrian soldier as he is walking.
#Breaking Turkey-led islamist groups say they have captured many Syrian Army soldiers and slaughtered 20 others in Eastern Ras al-Ain frontlines NE #Syria. pic.twitter.com/7ZatdVhz2h
— Shino Can (@sincan2023) October 29, 2019
In addition to abuse, some reports are surfacing of Syrian Arab Army soldiers being executed by these Turkish-backed militants. In the past, these militants have released videos showing their fighters carrying out executions of captured soldiers; however, the reports from Al-Hasakah remain unconfirmed.
