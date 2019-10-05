BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed National Liberation Front and National Army have merged together in northern Syria, pro-militant media reports said this weekend.
The reports said the two Turkish-backed militant groups will now be under the command of the Syrian Interim Government’s Defense Minister Salim Idris.
This new militant group will take direct orders from the Turkish Armed Forces, which is who both groups worked with prior to their merger.
These groups have merged together at the same time that the Turkish Armed Forces prepare to launch a large-scale military operation east of the Euphrates River.
Similar to the Euphrates Shield operation in Afrin, the upcoming Turkish military operation will be led by militant groups loyal to Ankara.
