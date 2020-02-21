BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – A Turkish-backed militant called the mother of a fallen Syrian soldier this week to inform that he’s been beheaded.

The militant, who spent callously called the soldier’s mother, told her that he beheaded him in what is believed to be eastern Idlib on Thursday.

Turkish-backed jihadists took the phone of a killed Syrian Arab Army soldier and called his mother. They mocked her and told that they beheaded her son.https://t.co/49Hh6dZ1GA pic.twitter.com/jQmdvwF3Ru — Syrian Civil War Map (@CivilWarMap) February 21, 2020

In the past, the jihadist rebels have done something similar, especially during their 2015 Idlib offensive.

