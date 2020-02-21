BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – A Turkish-backed militant called the mother of a fallen Syrian soldier this week to inform that he’s been beheaded.

The militant, who spent callously called the soldier’s mother, told her that he beheaded him in what is believed to be eastern Idlib on Thursday.

In the past, the jihadist rebels have done something similar, especially during their 2015 Idlib offensive.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Moment the Syrian military blows up sniper nest in western Aleppo: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Dave Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Dave
Guest
Dave
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Erdogan’s animals. Turkey should be so proud of the terrorist animal who controls the sick, twisted nation.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-22 02:41
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Esta es la evidencia que puede usar Rusia para denunciar ante la corte de los Derechos Humanos de la ONU, Erdogan apoya a los terroristas, no respeta la vida de un prisionero de guerra.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-22 02:58