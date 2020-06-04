Libyan pro-government forces walk next to their vehicle mounted with a machine gun on May 18, 2016 in Abu Grein, south of Libya's third city Misrata, a day after Libya's unity government recaptured the area from the Islamic State (IS) group. four of the Bodies of The organization of the Islamic State (Daash) in a truck in Abu Qurayn About 300 km east of the Libyan capital Tripoli , on May 18, 2016. The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces said on Facebook that they recaptured Abu Grein strategic crossroads, where the coastal highway meets the main road south into the desert interior on May 17, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / MAHMUD TURKIA

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Deputy Prime Minister of the Libyan National Unity Party, Ahmed Maitiq, announced that the Attorney General’s Office in Libya will issue a clear statement in the coming days regarding the fate of Russian citizens detained in the North African country.

Ahmed Maitiq arrived in Moscow on Wednesday morning, where he held talks with the Russian Foreign Ministry, and according to him, held “many meetings with representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense as well as the security services.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during his meeting with Ahmed Maitiq, called for the rapid release of the detained Russians.

Maitiq told the Russian Novosti News Agency: “In the coming days, the Libyan Prosecutor’s Office will issue a clear statement on this issue.”

In May of last year, two Russian citizens, working for the Fund for the Protection of National Values, were arrested in Libya..

The head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Libyan Prosecutor’s Office had previously reported that the Russians had been detained in Tripoli for trying to influence the upcoming elections.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Russia reveals new weapons deal with NATO member Turkey

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments