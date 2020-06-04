BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Deputy Prime Minister of the Libyan National Unity Party, Ahmed Maitiq, announced that the Attorney General’s Office in Libya will issue a clear statement in the coming days regarding the fate of Russian citizens detained in the North African country.
Ahmed Maitiq arrived in Moscow on Wednesday morning, where he held talks with the Russian Foreign Ministry, and according to him, held “many meetings with representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense as well as the security services.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during his meeting with Ahmed Maitiq, called for the rapid release of the detained Russians.
Maitiq told the Russian Novosti News Agency: “In the coming days, the Libyan Prosecutor’s Office will issue a clear statement on this issue.”
In May of last year, two Russian citizens, working for the Fund for the Protection of National Values, were arrested in Libya..
The head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Libyan Prosecutor’s Office had previously reported that the Russians had been detained in Tripoli for trying to influence the upcoming elections.
