BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Colonel Tayyar Muhammad Qanunu, announced on Sunday, that his forces’ air defenses shot down a warplane belonging to the Libyan National Army, which is led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.
According to Qanunu, the LNA’s warplane was shot down in the Abu Gurayn area near the strategic port-city of Misrata.
Qanunu said in a press release, “our air defenses just downed a plane,” pointing out that it happened in the Abu Gurayn area.
He explained that “the plane that was shot down was equipped with guided missiles, and was shot down before escaping to the bases from which it was launched from.”
Prior to the downing of this warplane, the LNA announced on Saturday that they had shot down two enemy drones that belonged to the GNA forces in northern Libya.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.