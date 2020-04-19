BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Colonel Tayyar Muhammad Qanunu, announced on Sunday, that his forces’ air defenses shot down a warplane belonging to the Libyan National Army, which is led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

According to Qanunu, the LNA’s warplane was shot down in the Abu Gurayn area near the strategic port-city of Misrata.

Qanunu said in a press release, “our air defenses just downed a plane,” pointing out that it happened in the Abu Gurayn area.

He explained that “the plane that was shot down was equipped with guided missiles, and was shot down before escaping to the bases from which it was launched from.”

Prior to the downing of this warplane, the LNA announced on Saturday that they had shot down two enemy drones that belonged to the GNA forces in northern Libya.

