BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – Libya has witnessed rapid field developments over the last 24 hours, as the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) attempt to retake several areas they have lost over the course of three months.

Backed by Turkish air support, the GNA forces and their Syrian mercenary allies were able to capture six cities from the Libyan National Forces (LNA) in the last 24 hours.

According to the official social media page of the GNA’s operation, their forces captured the cities of Surman, Sabratha, Al-Ujailat, Zalatan, Al-Jamil, and Rikdalin, along with the areas of Al-Asa and Maleeta.

A spokesman for the GNA, Colonel Tayyar Muhammad Qanunu, announced that his army and the supporting forces extended “the authority of the state over its kidnapped cities in the western region, with a total area of ​​more than 3,000 square kilometers within hours.”

The spokesman stated that the forces carried out a sweeping attack “from land, sea and air, and from several axes, according to a tight organization and calculated timing.”

Earlier today, the Libyan National Army announced that their forces had shot down a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that took off from the Mitiga Airport in Tripoli.

The LNA said their air defenses locked in on the target after it was spotted taking off from the Mitiga Airport this morning.

