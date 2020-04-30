BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:25 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) has announced its rejection of the Ramadan ceasefire proposed by the Libyan National Army (LNA).
In a press statement issued on Thursday, the Presidential Council affiliated with the Al-Wefaq government accused LNA of violating the truces that the government had previously accepted, saying: “The above violations and breaches make us never trust what is declared as a truce, because it is accustomed to treachery and betrayal.”
The Presidential Council pointed out that the decision of the LNA to stop hostilities during the month of Ramadan came shortly after Haftar announced the leadership of the National Army to take over the reins of power in the country, stressing that this “coup against the political agreement and legitimate institutions.”
“Any process of ceasefire, monitoring of violations, and to achieving a real, true truce requires international sponsorship, guarantees and mechanisms by which to activate the work of the 5 + 5 committee supervised by the support mission in Libya,” they said.
“At this time we emphasize our steadfast stance is that we continue to defend ourselves lawfully, strike the hotbeds of threat wherever they exist, and end the outlaw groups that underestimate the lives of Libyans throughout the country,” the Presidential Council added.
